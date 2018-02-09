Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Donald Trump’s Baldness, 21 Savage & Amber Rose, And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat and Headkrack rocked another Flow & Go! They covered a ton of topics, from Donald Trump‘s fully bald head, to 21 Savage & Amber Rose, the Black Panther soundtrack, and much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

