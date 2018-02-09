Entertainment News
Kandi Burruss Stands In Solidarity With Mo’Nique

She loves her, for real.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

‘RHOA’ peach Kandi Burruss posted some touching words for comedian Mo’Nique amid backlash for her generally unsupported boycott of Netflix.

Three weeks ago, Mo posted on Instagram asking fans to boycott the streaming service after they reportedly offered her a meager $500K for a comedy special on the platform.

Despite #MeToo and #TimesUp movements pushing for equal pay for women, particularly women of color, Mo’Nique’s request for support has gone relatively unheard among her peers.

Just recently, fellow comedian Gary Owen took Mo’Nique to task after she publicly criticized mega-producer Will Packer.

“Own your sh-t,” Owen said in a recent social media rant.

But Kandi is standing beside Mo, asking her followers to send the actress positive energy.

“With all the drama that’s been coming at Monique lately I figured I’d send some positive vibes when I came across this pic with her,” she captioned the 13-year-old photo:

Sisterhood, for real.

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Pretty much everyone in Atlanta came out for Kandi Burruss’ All-White Birthday bash this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star invited all of her nearest and dearest out to the Old Lady Gamg Restaurant for the event, where she celebrated another eventful year.

