Cops Look Into Break-In At New England Patriots Player Rob Gronkowski’s Home

The New England Patriots already had a long ride home from Minnesota after the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday during their Super Bowl LII contest. On Monday (Feb. 5), Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski’s home was broken into with several items seized and police are investigating the theft.

ESPN reports:

In a recording of the call Monday between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher said, “multiple safes and possible guns” were taken.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker on Tuesday would not say when the robbery happened or what was taken from the house, but he did say that Gronkowski was away at Super Bowl LII when the break-in occurred.

“There were items stolen,” Baker told reporters Tuesday morning. “We’re not going to release the nature of the items stolen.

“Obviously the people who committed the theft know what was stolen. It’s an investigative advantage for us to know that as well and not share it with the public, so I won’t have any further comment on that.”

The outlet adds that Gronkowski’s home is not far from the Pats’ home stadium, and the team arrived back to the area on Monday afternoon with police publicly stating that they were on the scene of the home that evening.

