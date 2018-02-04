Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use Art To Honor Police Deaths Of Unarmed Black People

A new museum exhibit honoring Sandra Bland has gone on display in Texas just in time for Black History Month. The Houston Museum of African-American Culture’s exhibit, which opened Saturday, celebrates the life of the woman who was found dead in a Texas jail cell three days after a controversial police traffic stop in 2015.
The exhibit, which tells Bland’s story partly through photographs, is like a walk through time for Geneva Reed-Veal, Bland’s mother, according to KTRK-TV. “You come out of this room and have a mix of happiness and sadness at the same time,” she said. “People seeing this exhibit should say to themselves hold on, I’m going to think a little differently about the way I do things — with my interactions with everyone but more so police officers.”
A central piece of the exhibit is a makeshift car to watch the video of the traffic stop that escalated to an arrest. “We hope this exhibition will bring our multicultural audience to a better understanding of the fear African Americans have toward encounters with the police,” John Guess, the museum’s CEO who also curated the exhibit, told Houston Style Magazine.
Art is an effective medium to express the pain, anger and resolve to end police violence against innocent Black lives. Here are some other examples of how art has been used for those purposes.
Trayvon Martin
This is from Rudy Shepherd’s We Are All Trayvon Martin collection.
Tamir Rice
The gazebo in a Cleveland playground where a cop shot 12-year-old Tamir within seconds was dismantled and reassemble for display at the Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago.
Alton Sterling
Artists painted murals to honor Sterling, who was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge.
Philando Castile
A painting of Castile by Henry Taylor was on exhibit at the Whitney Museum for an extended period. It captured the moment when a Minnesota officer shot Castile during a traffic stop.
41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 41
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 41
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 41
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 41
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 41
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 41
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 41
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 41
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 41
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 41
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 41
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 41
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 41
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 41
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 41
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 41
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 41
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 41
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 41
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 41
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 41
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 41
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 41
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 41
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 41
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 41
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 41
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 41
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 41
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 41
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 41
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 41
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 41
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 41
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 41
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 41
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 41
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 41
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 41
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 41
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 41
