Morgan Freeman Shows Off His Rapping Skills [VIDEO]

Super Bowl is approaching fast and many of us can’t wait to watch the big game as well as the commercials. According to Okay Player, several commercial teasers have already been released and some familiar faces are in them. Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage are setting aside acting and rapping their hearts out in the Doritos and Mountain Dew commercials.

Dinklage is rapping Busta Rhymes verse of “Look At Me Now” and Freeman gives us a portion of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.” His delivery is spot on and will make you laugh. He looks so cool as he walks down the hall making everything ice cold.

Freeman said, “I never tried rapping before. If it came natural to me I think I would have made some money doing it. It didn’t come naturally at all. Talking that fast and trying to be clear is difficult for someone like me who is used to talking slow. I had to do it pretty much all day to get it right.” Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.

