Could Morgan Freeman Lose To Peter Dinklage In The Super Bowl Rap Battle? [EXCLUSIVE]

There’s going to be a battle, courtesy of Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice, between Missy Elliott & Morgan Freeman and Busta Rhymes & Peter Dinklage at the Super Bowl. In an ad for the major sporting event, Missy and Busta were teaching Morgan and Peter, respectively, how to rap for the battle.

It sounds like Peter might be pretty good at it, too! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

