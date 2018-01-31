Oh no! It looks like LisaRaye McCoy is the latest celebrity to be robbed!
According to TMZ, a police source told them that the Players Club star’s San Fernando Valley, California, home was broken into over the weekend. Apparently, the robbers got in through her side door and looted the entire residence, stealing $160,000 worth of her jewelry and purses.
Luckily for the sake of her safety, the actress was reportedly out-of-town at the time of the robbery. A family member realized what happened when they came over to check on the house.
Authorities are currently investigating and will be reviewing security footage to help find these criminals.Meanwhile, LisaRaye has yet to issue a public statement confirming that she was in fact robbed.
As the gossip site noted, this incident is part of a disturbing trend among famous folks.They note that Mariah Carey, Jason DeRulo, Floyd Mayweather to name a few have fallen victims to robbers.
In addition, just last December we reported that R.Kelly had two of his Atlanta homes emptied by a former friend over the Thanksgiving holiday.
This must be her worst nightmare! Hopefully, police will find whoever did this and she gets her hard-earned things back!
The Latest:
- LisaRaye’s California Home Was Burglarized
- That Time The Pips Performed Without Gladys Knight [VIDEO]
- List Of The Black Celebrities Mo’Nique Has Blasted
- Essence Fest Announces 2018 Lineup With A Special Surprise From Jill Scott And Erykah Badu
- Dad And Daughter Share Beautiful Morning Routine That Will Make Your Day [VIDEO]
- How Michael B. Jordan Is Helping The Next Generation Of Superstars [VIDEO]
- Why K. Michelle Called Kim Kardashian A Culture Vulture [VIDEO]
- Why A Court Clerk Slipped Meek Mill A Note Asking For Money
- Jay-Z Explains Why He Would Have Advised Colin Kaepernick To Take A Knee [VIDEO]
- Is Kylie Jenner Having Regrets About Who Her Baby Daddy Is?
24 Ageless Celebs Who Look Younger As They Get Older
24 Ageless Celebs Who Look Younger As They Get Older
1. Jada Pinkett-Smith, 44Source:Getty 1 of 26
2. Angela Bassett, 57Source:Getty 2 of 26
3. Morris Chestnut, 46Source:Getty 3 of 26
4. Will Smith, 47Source:Getty 4 of 26
5. Pharrell, 42Source:Getty 5 of 26
6. Kate Winslet, 40Source:Getty 6 of 26
7. Tina Knowles, 61Source:Getty 7 of 26
8. Prince, 57Source:Getty 8 of 26
9. Gabrielle Union, 43Source:Getty 9 of 26
10. Kim Fields, 46Source:Getty 10 of 26
11. Phylicia Rashad, 67Source:Getty 11 of 26
12. Chilli, 44Source:Getty 12 of 26
13. Nas, 42Source:Getty 13 of 26
14. Tina Turner, 75Source:Getty 14 of 26
15. Erykah Badu, 44Source:Getty 15 of 26
16. Gwen Stefani, 46Source:Getty 16 of 26
17. Janet Jackson, 49Source:Getty 17 of 26
18. Sanaa Lathan, 44Source:Getty 18 of 26
19. Nia Long, 45Source:Getty 19 of 26
20. Angelina Jolie, 40Source:Getty 20 of 26
21. AJ Johnson, 52Source:Getty 21 of 26
22. Brad Pitt, 51Source:Getty 22 of 26
23. Cher, 69Source:Getty 23 of 26
24. George Clooney, 54Source:Getty 24 of 26
25. Michelle Obama, 51Source:Getty 25 of 26
26. Tyson Beckford, 44Source:Getty 26 of 26
RELATED NEWS:
Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta Homes Robbed And Emptied
Paris Jackson Robbed by Hitchhikers In Los Angeles: ‘This B*#ch Stole My Debit Card’
Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of Cash And Jewelry Taken