Cleveland Indians Removing Logo In 2019

Source: Jason Miller / Getty
Cleveland’s baseball team finally decided to do the right thing and change their racist logo.
The changes take effect in 2019; the name will remain for now and the franchise will continue to make money from the old logo.
The New York Times reports:
Rob Manfred, has pressured Paul Dolan, Cleveland’s chairman and chief executive, to make a change.
Citing a goal of diversity and inclusion, Manfred said in a statement provided to The New York Times that the Indians organization “ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”
Read about the history and money at play in this major league situation after the jump.
