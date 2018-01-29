Did The Grammys Do Jay-Z And “4:44” Wrong? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay-Z was among last night’s heavy-hitting list of Grammy nominees, for his album “4:44,” but he didn’t end up taking any home. Some fans are outraged, feeling like he was robbed of an award he rightfully earned with his work.

Others, however, while acknowledging how good the album was, don’t really feel like any great injustice occurred just because he didn’t win. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

