Is Jay-Z Opting Out Of Performing At The Grammys? [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 3 hours ago
It’s been a great year for hip-hop, and the Grammys are actually recognizing that this year. You would think, after a critically acclaimed album & successful tour, that Jay-Z would want to light up the Grammy stage with some of that fire. But sources say that Hov is bowing out of performing at this year’s awards.

If that is true, why would the Brooklyn representative opt out of performing at this year’s ceremony in New York? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

