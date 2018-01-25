It’s been a great year for hip-hop, and the Grammys are actually recognizing that this year. You would think, after a critically acclaimed album & successful tour, that Jay-Z would want to light up the Grammy stage with some of that fire. But sources say that Hov is bowing out of performing at this year’s awards.
If that is true, why would the Brooklyn representative opt out of performing at this year’s ceremony in New York? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Marriage Secretly Struggling? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Jay Z Get With Beyonce As A Career Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: How Jay-Z & Beyonce So Successfully Turned Their Marital Troubles Into Art [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How Ray J Responded After Being Accused Of Cheating On His Pregnant Wife Princess Love
- Fetty Wap Confirms Baby #7 Is On The Way
- Why Erykah Badu Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Hitler Comments [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Jay-Z Opting Out Of Performing At The Grammys? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How The African Union Is Preparing To Clap Back At Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chamillionaire Calls Out Fans For Buying Into Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Discusses The Importance Of “Cleaning House” In Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How “Dear White People” Is Surprising Fans This Season
- Gary’s Tea: Why Haven’t Diddy & Cassie Gotten Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]