Will Rihanna Outsell The Kardashian Beauty Brands?

When Rihanna’s makeup line Fenty Beauty came out everyone ran to the store to get their hands on it. According to Billboard, Rihanna’s line is on track to outsell Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics business. Jenner’s beauty brand by 2022 is expected to be a billion dollar enterprise.

Rihanna’s beauty brand has only been out for four months and will more than likely even beat out Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line. In the first month, Fenty Beauty made a name for itself to be the makeup for everyone. Rihanna’s beauty brand is only sold at Sephora and for fans they are quite impressed by it.

Rihanna continues to show off her Fenty Beauty on social media and fans haven’t seen Jenner since the rumors of her pregnancy came about. Jenner’s brand might be losing out and Rihanna is continuing to win. Congratulations to Rihanna and her Fenty Beauty brand!

