Cory Booker Asks Trump Nominee If Racial Bias Exists And He Won’t Answer [VIDEO]

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker asked a very relevant question to Michael Brennan, one of Trump’s judicial nominees, during Brennan’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday.Booker skillfully pressed Brennan, a Wisconsin lawyer nominated to the U.S. Court Of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, on racial bias in the criminal justice system. Unsurprisingly, Brennan wouldn’t admit to the existence of racial bias and did the obvious sidestep.
Here’s a recap of how it went down between Booker and Brennan:
The rest of the story goes that Booker kept asking Brennan, and he kept dodging the question. Brennan couldn’t express a position on racial bias because of a judges “canons of ethics” and wanted to see the data that Booker referenced, he said. Booker wasn’t having the BS.
“You haven’t [looked at studies on this?] You’re a judge in the United States of America and you have not looked at issues of race in sentencing and the criminal justice system?” Booker asked. “I find this astonishing.”It’s important to note that Brennan was a trial judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court for nine years. Working within the criminal justice system for several years would undoubtedly allow someone to play a role, or at least see, how courts have handled the numerous cases that allude to or summon questions about racial bias. It’s not a question of if bias exists, as many studies show data indicating its existence. The question is if and whenever Brennan and others in his circle will admit that it does exist. For real, can’t everyone just be honest?
