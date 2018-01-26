Cory Booker Asks Trump Nominee If Racial Bias Exists And He Won’t Answer [VIDEO]

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker asked a very relevant question to Michael Brennan, one of Trump’s judicial nominees, during Brennan’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday.Booker skillfully pressed Brennan, a Wisconsin lawyer nominated to the U.S. Court Of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, on racial bias in the criminal justice system. Unsurprisingly, Brennan wouldn’t admit to the existence of racial bias and did the obvious sidestep. Follow @TheRSMS Check this out:

Here’s a recap of how it went down between Booker and Brennan:

“Do you think implicit racial bias exists in our criminal justice system?” asked Booker, who is one of three Black members ever on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“…I would indicate only that I would do my very best as a judge to ensure that no biases came in,” said Brennan.

“You’re aware that African-Americans are stopped more than whites for drug searches in this country?” Booker, a 2020 presidential candidate hopeful . “That there’s no difference between blacks and whites for using drugs or dealing drugs, but [blacks] are 3.7 times more likely to be arrested for it? You’re aware of the data, I imagine, that says African-Americans are more likely to get mandatory minimum sentences for the same crime. You’re probably aware of the data that African-Americans are more likely to serve more time for similar crimes.”

The senator asked a second time: “Do you think implicit racial bias exists in the criminal justice system as you know it?”

The rest of the story goes that Booker kept asking Brennan, and he kept dodging the question. Brennan couldn’t express a position on racial bias because of a judges “canons of ethics” and wanted to see the data that Booker referenced, he said. Booker wasn’t having the BS.