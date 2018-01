Why Erykah Badu Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Hitler Comments [EXCLUSIVE]

Erykah Badu recently did an interview, in which she explained her tendency to see something good in everybody. As an example, she cited Hitler and Bill Cosby, pinpointed some things she identified as positive characteristics of them. People ran with what she said about Hitler, but they largely took it out of context. Click on the audio player to hear more in the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley “Plays The Bass” On “Tyrone” By Erykah Badu! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: 6LACK Nails A Smooth, Soulful Cover Of Erykah Badu’s “On & On” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Erykah Badu Was Pulled Over By Dallas Police [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There 15 photos Launch gallery Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There 1. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 1 of 15 2. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 2 of 15 3. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 3 of 15 4. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 4 of 15 5. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 5 of 15 6. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 6 of 15 7. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 7 of 15 8. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 8 of 15 9. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 9 of 15 10. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 10 of 15 11. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 11 of 15 12. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 12 of 15 13. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 13 of 15 14. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 14 of 15 15. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Why Erykah Badu Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Hitler Comments [EXCLUSIVE] Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There