Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
57 reads
Leave a comment

Ray J appeared to be a changed man when he and Princess Love announced their engagement, got married, and celebrated the news of a baby on the way. But Princess Love has allegedly announced the she is leaving Ray J, after he allegedly stayed away from home and didn’t contact his pregnant wife for a week.

Ray J’s mom, however, says it’s Princess Love who owes Ray J an apology! So what’s going on? And can it be salvaged? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Long Will Ray J’s Marriage To Princess Love Last? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ray J Explains How He Knows He’s Ready For Married Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Princess Love’s Accusations About Kanye West Are Probably Not True [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the walking personification of Black don’t crack. The actress has been in the game for over 25 years and she still looks as youthful and fresh as she did back in the 90’s during her Different World days. Now two kids and two decades, the 46-year old beauty can still stand up against women half her age and have all eyes on her. Check out these smoking hot photos of Mrs. Smith.

princess love , Ray J

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show