Erica Garner Taped Meeting With Justice Department Officials

Secretly recorded video of a meeting between Erica Garner and members of the Department of Justice has been released.
Erica, the recently deceased daughter of Eric Garner, wanted the public to see what she dealt with in the ongoing campaign for justice in her father’s death at the hands of an NYPD officer.
Last June, she had a meeting with Justice Department officials in New York, and she felt that they were making promises that ultimately weren’t going to keep.
At one point, she secretly began recording video of the meeting, which she attended with Gwen Carr, Esaw Snipes, and Al Sharpton. Erica had planned to release the video before she passed last month; her surviving family members released it today on her behalf.
In the 4-minute clip, officials implied that her family could expect a decision in the case of her father’s death relatively soon. She and Gwen, Eric’s mother, could also be heard speaking in the video as they asked for more specific details about what had been found in the investigation of Eric’s death. However, the ladies were never given any direct or concrete answers.
“I think that we’ll be at a decisional point within the next several months,” an official said in the video below. “We’re not talking about, no decisions being made on this case in 2018. That is not where we’re at.”
— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) January 23, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
According to The Grio, the Justice Department has yet to issue any statement about Erica’s video.
