Why Nelly’s Rape Accuser Asked The Judge For Another Order

Monique Greene accused Nelly of raping her and went back to court to ask for another request of the judge. According to TMZ, Greene filed new documents for her lawsuit and added new documents. She spoke about how the rapper has a lot of plots to sexually assault women.
Greene mentioned that he looks for beautiful women and curvy figures. She even spoke out about his entourage inviting women and friends backstage. Greene talked about how he even will begin masturbating in front of women and expects them to do sexual things with him.
In detail she spoke about what happened and two other women that were with Nelly. He allegedly put his hands up one of the ladies dresses and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Nelly has yet to speak out about this incident.
