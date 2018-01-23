Will DJ Akademiks’ New “Everyday Struggle” Co-Host Be Too Challenging For Him? [EXCLUSIVE]

Joe Budden made his exit from Complex’s popular “Everyday Struggle” show, leaving DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis down a co-host. But the show has made its return and found a replacement: the controversial Star from New York radio back in the day.

With one episode already out featuring the new duo in action, Headkrack says the new dynamic is definitely going to be an interesting one. Click on the audio player to hear Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

