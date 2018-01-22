How O’Shea Jackson Jr. Re-Ignited 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the early 2000s, 50 Cent and Ja Rule were competing for domination of the airwaves, and beefing in good ole’ fashion hip-hop form. But the two of them got started beefing again in 2018 when Ja Rule suddenly hopped online and started firing off tweets about 50 Cent.
People wondered how in the world the old argument was resurrected, until the interview with 50 Cent & O’Shea Jackson Jr. that re-started it all popped up on the internet. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" at 6am ET.
