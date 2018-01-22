Over the past couple of months women have come forward to talk about being allegedly sexually assaulted by different celebrities. Too Short is now facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was sexually assaulted by him. In her lawsuit she states that that she was also raped inside her LA hotel room.

Follow @TheRSMS

According to The Source, Teana Louis, the woman behind the lawsuit thought her and Too Short were going to make a song together, but he forced her onto the bed. He then allegedly performed oral sex on her, but she didn’t want it. Too Short mentioned that he has text messages to prove that everything was consensual. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

RELATED: Ben Vereen Faces Sexual Assault And Harassment Allegations

RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s Show Cancelled After One Of The Cast Members Is Accused Of Sexual Assault

RELATED: NYPD Investigating Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Allegations

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Bill Cosby 10 of 19 11. Harvey Weinstein 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. R. Kelly 14 of 19 15. Russell Simmons 15 of 19 16. Kevin Spacey 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Too Short Accused Of Rape Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault