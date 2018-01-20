Why Kelis Wants To Buy A Farm

Source: David M. Benett / Getty
Kelis is not only a multi-platinum star, but she went to culinary school and now wants to change her lifestyle. The 38-year-old mother of two wants to leave her million-dollar home and purchase a farm. According to XO Necole, she wants to be able to grow her own food and make wholesome meals.
Kelis said, “Now that I’ve got these two boys, I want to control a little bit more how we eat. We’re buying a farm, so that’s why we’re moving: so that we can grow everything and sustain everything that way.” The farm will allow her to cook better for her family and it excites her. Kelis has always been a fan of food and cooking it.
After culinary school she not only launched a line of sauces, but was featured on the Cooking Channel and released her book My Life On A Plate. She put music to the side and food became her passion. We look forward to seeing what Kelis does next with her cooking career.
