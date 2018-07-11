6 Power Foods You Really Need To Add To Your Diet

Going ham in the gym is useless if your diet sucks. Long-term health means feeding your body from the inside out, so ditch the fried chicken and smothered pork chops for some healthier options. We turned to wellness guru and founder of the award-winning FitMenCook app, Kevin Curry, for a cheat-sheet on the 6 must-have power foods for 2018. His picks? Quinoa, Asparagus, Kale, Nuts, Avocado and Sweet Potato. Check out Curry’s go-to meals incorporating each power food below, and download his app for more nutritional recipes, a personal weekly meal planner, calorie counter and automated grocery list. Healthy eating has never been easier, so stop making excuses!

QUINOA

1. Crunchy Quinoa Chicken Nuggets

Ingredients for 4 servings:

● 1 lb chicken breasts, cut into chunks

● 1 cup cooked quinoa

● 1 egg

● 1 egg white

● 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon parmesan, grated

● Seasonings:

o 1 tablespoon rosemary

o pinch of sea salt & pepper

STEPS:

1. Set oven to 350F.

2. Add parchment paper or foil to a baking sheet. Spread out the cooked quinoa on the sheet. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes at 350F, careful to monitor to ensure it does not burn. Once it finishes, allow it to cool to room temperature.

3. Set oven to 420F.

4. In a bowl, mix together the baked quinoa, parmesan and seasonings.

5. In a smaller bowl, beat eggs together.

6. Dip the chicken chunks in the egg batter, then coat with the quinoa mixture.

7. Place the coated nuggets on a baking sheet and bake for about 15 minutes to 18 minutes.

8. Enjoy with your favorite condiment such as ketchup or mustard!

2. Mexican Quinoa

● 1 cup uncooked quinoa

● 2 cups veggie stock (unsalted)

● 1 can (15oz) black beans, no salt added

● 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

● 1/2 cup diced red onion

● 2/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

● 1 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

● Seasonings:

o 1 tablespoon cumin

o sea salt & pepper to taste

STEPS:

1. Add some olive oil to a pot, set it on medium heat, then add garlic and red onion. Sauté for about 2 minutes (careful not to let the garlic burn), then add uncooked quinoa. Sear the quinoa for about a minute, then add veggie stock and cumin. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes or until the quinoa is fluffy.

2. Then, add black beans, bell pepper, cilantro, sea salt and pepper. Stir it up, then cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes covered.

3. Portion it out for your meal prep and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

3. Slow Cooker Chicken & Quinoa Tortilla Soup

Ingredients for at least 6 servings:

● 2lb raw chicken breasts

● 1 cup uncooked quinoa (or brown basmati rice)

● 6 cups low sodium chicken broth

● 4 vine tomatoes (chopped)

● 1/2 cup diced red onion

● 1 can (15oz) black beans (drained)

● 15oz frozen corn

● 1/3 cup diced hatch chile (optional)

● 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

● Seasonings:

o 1 teaspoon garlic

o 1 tablespoon chili powder

o 1 tablespoon cumin

o 1.5 tablespoon whole wheat flour o sea salt & pepper to taste

● Garnish:

o chopped avocado

o fresh cilantro

o fresh lime juice

STEPS:

1. Add all of the ingredients – except for the garnish – into a slow cooker and give the mixture a hearty stir.

2. Set the slow cooker to high and cook for 3 to 4 hours, or set it to low and cook for 6 to 8 hours. Cooking with high heat in less time will yield more of a soup-like consistency; whereas cooking with low heat for a longer time will create a thicker, stew-like broth.

3. Once the soup has cooked for about 80% of the desired cook time, remove the chicken breasts with tongs and set them on a plate. Pull the chicken apart using forks, and then place the chicken back in the slow cooker to finish cooking for the remaining time.

4. Serve immediately and enjoy with freshly chopped avocado, cilantro and lime juice.

Check out the video below:

ASPARAGUS

1. BombAF Mixed Green Salad

INGREDIENTS for 6 servings:

● 1 bundle (~230g) thick asparagus, chopped

● 1 1/2 cup frozen peas

● 2 cups mâche rosettes

o substitute: chopped bok choy or boston lettuce

● 2 cups (baby) arugula

● 1/2 cup cilantro, roughly chopped**

● avocado slices**

● sea salt & pepper to taste

● Dressing:

o 1 1/2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

o juice from 1/2 large pink grapefruit (ruby red), about 1/4 cup

substitutes: orange, lemon, lime o 1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard

o 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

o 1 1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

o sea salt & pepper to taste

(**) – optional ingredients

STEPS:

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil.

2. Add asparagus and frozen peas. Boil for 6 to 8 minutes, then immediately remove the veggies from the water and place them in a bowl filled with ice water. This will stop the veggies from cooking and help preserve the vibrant green color.

3. Mix together the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and season to taste with sea salt & pepper (if needed).

4. In a large bowl, add all the ingredients for the salad, including the chilled asparagus and peas. Add the dressing and gently toss the salad in the dressing.

5. Garnish and season to taste with sea salt & pepper.

6. Enjoy!

Check out the video below:

2. Turkey Wrapped Asparagus

Ingredients:

● Low sodium turkey lunch meat

● Raw asparagus spears

● Choice of seasonings (garlic, cumin, cayenne pepper, pepper)

STEPS:

1. Set oven to broil temperature.

2. Wash asparagus and cut off bottom stems.

3. Take 1 slice of low sodium turkey lunch meat and wrap around the asparagus.

4. Season the asparagus wraps.

5. Spray a skillet with Kelapo coconut oil and set on medium-high heat. Allow the skillet to

get hot.

6. Add asparagus to the skillet. Move the skillet around to “roll” the asparagus so that all

sides are seared. About 3-5 minutes.

7. Remove from the asparagus from the skillet and place on a baking sheet.

8. Place in the oven for 4-5 minutes.

9. Remove and enjoy!

KALE

1. Chicken, Kale & Quinoa Salad Wrap

Ingredients for 1 serving:

● 5oz cooked chicken breast (chopped into pieces)

● 1 whole grain flour tortilla (I used one made with rolled oats and seeds)

● Salad:

o 1 cup wilted kale

o 3/4 cup spinach (heirloom or regular)

o 1/2 cup cooked quinoa

o 1/4 cup chopped red onion

o 1 tablespoon raisins (or your choice of naturally dried fruit)

o 5 tablespoon chopped walnuts

o 1 tablespoon shaved almonds

o 1 tablespoon chopped mint

o 1 tablespoon feta (or goat cheese)

o Juice from 1/2 lemon

o 2 tablespoons of Bragg Hawaiian Dressing & Marinade (or your favorite low calorie

vinaigrette or dressing)

● Garnish:

o Balsamic glaze

STEPS:

1. Cook a batch of quinoa according to the instructions given on the package, then set it aside.

2. Spray a skillet with olive oil and set it on medium high heat. Toss in chicken breasts and season

them with a little sea salt and pepper.

3. Once the chicken has finished cooking, remove the chicken from the skillet and allow it to cool down before cutting it into pieces.

4. In the same skillet, toss in chopped kale with a few tablespoons of water. This will help to wilt and soften the kale. Do not overcook the kale – no more than two minutes. Remove the kale from the skillet and allow it to cool down to at least room temperature.

5. Place the kale in a bowl and toss in the remaining ingredients for the salad. Mix the salad together using tongs, ensuring that the entire mixture is covered in the salad dressing.

6. Dump the contents of the salad onto the whole grain tortilla and then add the chopped chicken breasts.

7. Garnish with balsamic glaze then roll the tortilla to create the wrap.

2. Shrimp & Kale Stuffed Mushroom Cap

Ingredients for 1 or 2 servings:

● 6oz cooked and chopped shrimp (boiled or in skillet)

● 2 portobello mushroom caps

● 1 cup brown rice

● 1 cup kale

● 2/3 cup pico de gallo

● 1oz goat cheese

● 1/3 cup plain greek yogurt

● 1/4 cup bell pepper pieces

STEPS:

1. Set the oven to 375F.

2. Cook Shrimp in skillet or boil.

3. Once shrimp is cooked mix in brown rice, kale, pico de gallo, Greek yogurt & goat cheese.

4. Remove inside of mushroom caps using a spoon.

5. Stuff mushroom with mixture.

6. Bake for 25 minutes at 375F.

7. Enjoy!

NUTS

1. Spicy & Light Kung Pao Chicken Meal Prep

Ingredients for 6 servings:

● 2lb chopped chicken breasts

● 1 garlic clove chopped

● 2 cups snow peas

● 5 cups chopped colorful bell peppers (red, yellow, orange)

● 1 cup raw cashews

● spray extra virgin olive oil

● Sauce:

o 4 tablespoons Bragg Liquid Aminos

o 4 tablespoons water

o 2 tablespoons tomato sauce/paste or ketchup o 2 tablespoons coconut sugar

o 1 tablespoon minced ginger

o 1 tablespoon red chili pepper sauce

o 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

o 1 tablespoon arrowroot starch

● Garnish:

o chopped green onions

STEPS:

1. In a bowl, add ingredients for the sauce and whisk together.

2. Set a nonstick skillet on medium high heat and spray with extra virgin olive oil.

3. When the skillet is hot, toss in garlic and sear for about 2 minutes. Then add chopped chicken

breasts. Cook the chicken until the outside of it is seared, about 6 to 8 minutes.

4. Then, toss in chopped bell peppers and sear for about 3 minutes. Stir the mixture with a wooden

spatula.

5. Slowly pour in the sauce little by little and stir frequently with a spatula.

6. Toss in the raw cashews and stir.

7. Garnish with green onions and enjoy with brown rice or quinoa.

2. Pecan Granola

Ingredients for about 5 cups of homemade granola:

● Dry Ingredients:

o 3 cups gluten-free rolled oats

o 1 cup raw pecans

o 1 cup raw cashews

o 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon o 1 teaspoon ground ginger

o 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice o pinch of sea salt

● Wet Ingredients:

o 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

o 1/4 cup coconut oil (or olive oil)

o 1/3 cup Simple Truth raw honey (or substitute maple syrup, agave or apple honey) ● Optional garnish:

o 2 tablespoons Simple Truth raw honey (drizzle) o 2 tablespoons raw cane sugar

STEPS:

1. Set oven to 325F.

2. Add raw nuts to a sealable bag and crush them up (using your hands or another object).

3. Add the raw nuts to a bowl, then add the rest of the dry ingredients. Mix together.

4. Then add the wet ingredients to the bowl. Thoroughly mix everything together using a spatula

and ensure all the rolled oats are covered in oil and honey.

5. Add parchment paper to a baking sheet, then spread the granola out on the pan. Make sure

there are no large clumps, you want it flat.

6. If desired, drizzle a little more honey over the top of the granola, then sprinkle cane sugar on top for crunch.

7. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Careful not to let the oats or nuts burn.

8. After baking, allow the granola to completely cool, then easily break it into pieces.

9. Store the granola in an airtight container and it will be good for several weeks.

Check out the recipe below:

AVOCADO

1. Avocado Potato Salad

Ingredients for 5 servings:

● ~1.5lb (680g) cooked red potato

● 1 large ripe Haas avocado

● 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

● 1 boiled egg (diced with yolk)

● 1/3 cup diced/bell pepper (red)

● 1/3 cup finely diced red onion

● 1/3 cup finely chopped cilantro (or more if desired)

● 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

● juice from 1/2 lime (or to taste)

● Seasonings:

o 1/2 teaspoon cumin (optional)

o red pepper flakes (or chili powder) to taste o sea salt & pepper to taste

STEPS:

1. Cut red potatoes into halves (or quarters) and place the potato pieces in a pot. Sprinkle a bit of sea salt over the cut potato, then add room temperature water until the water level barely covers the red potato. Bring the pot a slow boil and allow the potatoes to cook for about 15 minutes, or until you can easily pierce the potato with a fork. Drain the water then add the potatoes to a large bowl to cool (to room temperature).

2. In a separate bowl, mash the ripe avocado with a fork or potato masher. Then add in the remaining ingredients to the bowl and mix together with a fork. Season to taste with sea salt & pepper.

3. Add the avocado mixture to the potatoes and mix together using a spatula. Season to taste.

4. Garnish with cilantro, red onion and red pepper if desired.

5. Enjoy immediately, or place in the fridge for at least 1 hour before enjoying (recommended) .

2. Keto Avocado Taco Bowl

Ingredients for 4 bowls:

● 2 slices bacon

● 3 cups raw Brussel sprouts, thinly chopped

● juice from 1 lime

● 1 tablespoon avocado oil (or olive oil)

● 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

● 1/3 cup red onion, diced

● 20oz 85% ground beef

o Note: for keto, select meats with a higher percentage of fat, but you can make this recipe leaner as well by using leaner ground meat.

o Substitute: veggie ground

● Seasonings:

o 1 teaspoon cumin

o 2 teaspoons smoked paprika o 1 teaspoon chili powder

● fresh cilantro, chopped

● fresh lime or lemon to taste

● sea salt & pepper to taste

● 2 large ripe avocados

● Garnish (optional)

o 2% Greek yogurt

o shredded cheddar o pico de gallo

STEPS:

1. Set a nonstick skillet on medium heat, add bacon. Cook until crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove the slices from the skillet.

2. Add shredded Brussels sprouts to the skillet and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the outside edges are seared. While it cooks, add lime juice and a pinch of sea salt & pepper. Remove from the skillet.

3. Add olive oil, garlic and red onion. Caramelize the onions for 3 minutes before adding the ground meat.

4. Chop up the meat in the skillet for about 2 minutes, then add the seasonings. Continue chopping and cooking until the meat is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with sea salt & pepper, cilantro and lime or lemon juice.

5. Slice the avocados in half and remove the pits. Using a fork, mash up the flesh of the avocado, then form a large hole/dip inside the avocado for the filling.

6. Add sauteed Brussel sprouts and meat, then top with garnish.

SWEET POTATO

1. Frozen Sweet Potato Waffle Meal Prep

Ingredients for 6 waffles:

● Wet

o 1 cup (130g) sweet potato (peeled, cooked)

o 2eggs

o 1/4 cup coconut oil

o 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

● Dry

o 1 cup oat flour **

o 1 teaspoon baking soda

o 1 teaspoon baking powder

o 1 teaspoon cinnamon (and/or nutmeg) o 1 teaspoon turmeric (optional)

● coconut oil spray

● Extras:

o crushed nuts o vanilla

o chia seeds

● Special utensils:

● waffle iron

● cooling/baking rack

** instead of purchasing oat flour, place oatmeal into a blender and “grind” it into flour

STEPS:

1. Set oven to 400F.

2. Prepare sweet potatoes by either using leftover baked sweet potatoes, baby food or by steaming cubed pieces of sweet potatoes in a large pot using a steamer basket. After about 20 minutes or so of steaming, they should be tender enough to easily pierce with a fork. If you’re using baked sweet potato, remove the skin and allow them to cool to room temperature. Mash up the cooked sweet potatoes and then toss the remaining wet ingredients into the bowl with the sweet potato. Stir and mix until the mixture is smooth and there are no visible large chunks of sweet potato.

3. In a smaller bowl, mix together the ingredients for the dry ingredient items.

4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix it all together using a spatula.

5. Fire up the waffle iron, spray it with coconut oil, then evenly distribute the batter onto the waffle iron. If you want to personalize it, toss in some “Extras” before closing the lid on the waffle iron. Cook until desired readiness. Repeat.

6. Place the cooked waffles on a baking rack and bake them in the oven for about 8 minutes at 400F in order to firm up some.

7. Allow the waffles to completely cool to room temperature before wrapping them individually in plastic wrap and storing them in the freezer.

Watch the video below:

2. Chipotle Chili with Sweet Potato

Ingredients for 4 hearty servings:

● 1 medium (200g) sweet potato

● 1 green bell pepper, diced

● 1 small red onion (2/3 cup), chopped

● 1lb lean (96%) ground beef

o Substitute: lean ground turkey; veggie ground

● 1 tablespoon chili seasoning (from a packet)

● 5oz can chipotle in adobo seasoning (dice up the chiles)

● 1 1/2 cup beef broth, no-salt-added

● 14.5oz can crushed tomatoes, no-salt-added

● Garnish

o green onions, diced

o 2% Greek yogurt instead of sour cream o pinches of shredded cheddar cheese

STEPS:

1. Wash the sweet potato, poke holes in it with a fork, then place it in a microwaveable safe bowl. Cook in the microwave for 8 to 10 minutes or until it is soft. Flip the sweet potato every 4 minutes.

2. Spray a nonstick skillet with olive oil and set it on medium heat. Toss in bell pepper and onion and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the edges are seared and the onion is caramelized.

3. Add ground beef and chop it up in the skillet. Brown the meat for 3 minutes, then add chili seasoning and chipotle in adobo.

4. Chop, mix and cook everything together for another 2 minutes, then add the crushed tomatoes and beef broth. Bring it to a simmer.

5. Add in the flesh of the cooked sweet potato – as a thickener and to balance out the spiciness of the chipotle – and mix everything to together. Cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes on low heat.

If needed, add in more tablespoons of beef broth if you prefer your chili to be less thick.

6. Serve and enjoy immediately with brown rice, cauliflower rice, or my favorite – baked sweet

potato!

