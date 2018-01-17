MC Lyte Lands Role On Shemar Moore’s Show “S.W.A.T.”

MC Lyte is moving away from the turntables and ready to step in front of the camera again. According to Entertainment Weekly, the rapper will be guest-starring on “S.W.A.T.” She will play DEA Special Agent Katrina “K.C.” Walsh and work with a special task force.

Shemar Moore, who works on the show will be with Lyte as they try to take down a fentanyl drug smuggling ring. Lyte has worked on several other shows including “New York Undercover, “ “Queen of The South” and more. Fans can watch her episode of “S.W.A.T.” on January 18th at 10pm on CBS.

