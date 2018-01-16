Gary With Da Tea is pouring all the tea about K. Michelle. The singer recently got her booty removed and is recovering. He also talked about Gabourey Sidibe taking off the entire year from work. The actress will be having tonsillectomy surgery.

Follow @TheRSMS

The team didn’t understand why she needed the entire year off, but Gary believes she will be having more than just that done. She might show up in 2019 with a whole new body. We will just have to watch and wait to see what happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe “Fighting” With Her Trainer Over What’s A Push Up

RELATED: K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]

RELATED: K. Michelle Is Ready To Say Bye To Her Booty [VIDEO]

The Latest:

11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS] 24 photos Launch gallery 11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS] 1. BEFORE: Lil Kim 1 of 24 2. AFTER: Lil Kim 2 of 24 3. BEFORE: Toni and Tamar Braxton 3 of 24 4. AFTER: Tamar and Toni Braxton 4 of 24 5. BEFORE: Kim Kardashian 5 of 24 6. AFTER: Kim Kardashian 6 of 24 7. BEFORE: LL Cool J 7 of 24 8. AFTER: LL Cool J 8 of 24 9. BEFORE: Vivica A. Fox 9 of 24 10. AFTER: Vivica Fox 10 of 24 11. BEFORE: Ciara 11 of 24 12. BEFORE: Ciara 12 of 24 13. AFTER: Ciara 13 of 24 14. BEFORE: Beyonce 14 of 24 15. BEFORE: Tyra Banks 15 of 24 16. AFTER: Beyonce 16 of 24 17. AFTER: Tyra Banks 17 of 24 18. BEFORE: Kelly Rowland 18 of 24 19. AFTER: Kelly Rowland 19 of 24 20. BEFORE: Amerie 20 of 24 21. AFTER: Amerie 21 of 24 22. BEFORE: LaToya Jackson 22 of 24 23. AFTER: LaToya Jackson 23 of 24 24. AFTER: LaToya Jackson 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Why Gabourey Sidibe Is Taking Off The Entire Year [EXCLUSIVE] 11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]