Gary With Da Tea is pouring all the tea about K. Michelle. The singer recently got her booty removed and is recovering. He also talked about Gabourey Sidibe taking off the entire year from work. The actress will be having tonsillectomy surgery.
The team didn’t understand why she needed the entire year off, but Gary believes she will be having more than just that done. She might show up in 2019 with a whole new body. We will just have to watch and wait to see what happens.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe “Fighting” With Her Trainer Over What’s A Push Up
RELATED: K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]
RELATED: K. Michelle Is Ready To Say Bye To Her Booty [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why Chris Paul Was Trying To Go Into The LA Clippers Locker Room [EXCLUSIVE]
- Police Reports From Nelly Rape Case Leak
- Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Struggling [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Gabourey Sidibe Is Taking Off The Entire Year [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]
- Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]
- LeBron James Goes In On Trump For Giving “Racism An Opportunity” [VIDEO]
- Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess [PHOTOS]
- Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
- Bow Wow Explains Why So So Def Studios Is Home [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]
11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]
1. BEFORE: Lil Kim1 of 24
2. AFTER: Lil Kim2 of 24
3. BEFORE: Toni and Tamar Braxton3 of 24
4. AFTER: Tamar and Toni Braxton4 of 24
5. BEFORE: Kim Kardashian5 of 24
6. AFTER: Kim Kardashian6 of 24
7. BEFORE: LL Cool J7 of 24
8. AFTER: LL Cool J8 of 24
9. BEFORE: Vivica A. Fox9 of 24
10. AFTER: Vivica Fox10 of 24
11. BEFORE: Ciara11 of 24
12. BEFORE: Ciara12 of 24
13. AFTER: Ciara13 of 24
14. BEFORE: Beyonce14 of 24
15. BEFORE: Tyra Banks15 of 24
16. AFTER: Beyonce16 of 24
17. AFTER: Tyra Banks17 of 24
18. BEFORE: Kelly Rowland18 of 24
19. AFTER: Kelly Rowland19 of 24
20. BEFORE: Amerie20 of 24
21. AFTER: Amerie21 of 24
22. BEFORE: LaToya Jackson22 of 24
23. AFTER: LaToya Jackson23 of 24
24. AFTER: LaToya Jackson24 of 24