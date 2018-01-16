49th Annual NAACP Image Awards [PHOTOS]

11.14K reads Leave a comment
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
2. ISSA RAESource:Getty 2 of 29
4. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 4 of 29
6. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 6 of 29
8. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 8 of 29
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty 10 of 29
12. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 12 of 29
14. STORM REIDSource:Getty 14 of 29
16. NIATIA 'LIL' MAMA' KIRKLANDSource:Getty 16 of 29
18. TOMMICUS WALKER (L) AND LETOYA LUCKETT (R)Source:Getty 18 of 29
20. NIECY NASHSource:Getty 20 of 29
22. RUTINA WESLEYSource:Getty 22 of 29
24. THE REAL HOSTSSource:Getty 24 of 29
26. ADRIENNE BAILONSource:Getty 26 of 29
28. REBECCA JEFFERSON (L) AND LANCE GROSS (R)Source:Getty 28 of 29
2018 NAACP Image Awards Winners
2018 NAACP Image Awards Winners
1. Congratulations to @NewEditionBET for winning “Outstanding TV Movie Limited Series”!1 of 45
2. Congratulations to “44th President: In His Own Words” for winning “Outstanding Documentary - TV” #ImageAwards2 of 45
3. Congratulations to @TheRealDaytime for winning “Outstanding Talk Show” #ImageAwards3 of 45
4. Congratulations to @jordanpeele for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture”! #ImageAwards4 of 45
5. Congratulations to @SZA for winning “Outstanding New Artist”! #ImageAwards5 of 45
6. Congratulations to Carl Franklin for winning “Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series! #ImageAwards6 of 45
7. Congratulations to Joe Morton for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Series!7 of 45
8. Congratulations to @jayrellis for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy”! #ImageAwards8 of 45
9. Congratulations to @somimusic for winning “Outstanding Jazz Album” #ImageAwards9 of 45
10. Congratulations to @MarsaiMartin for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards10 of 45
11. ongratulations to @calebmclaughlin or winning “Outstanding Youth Performance!” #ImageAwards11 of 45
12. Congratulations to @MaryJBlige for winning “Outstanding Female Artist”! #ImageAwards12 of 45
13. Congratulations to Doc McStuffins for winning “Outstanding Children’s Program” #ImageAwards13 of 45
14. Congratulations to Allen Hughes or winning “Outstanding Director in a Television Movie or Special !” #ImageAwards14 of 45
15. Congratulations to @IdrisElba for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards15 of 45
16. Congratulations to @rolandsmartin for winning “Outstanding Host on a Talk/News Show! #ImageAwards16 of 45
17. Congratulations to @DetroitMovie or winning “Outstanding Independent Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards17 of 45
18. Congratulations to @DAVIDANDTAMELA for winning “Outstanding Reality Program!18 of 45
19. Congratulations to “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Children! #ImageAwards19 of 45
20. Congratulations to @NaturiNaughton for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series!” #ImageAwards20 of 45
21. Congratulations to @JordanPeele for winning “Outstanding Director in a Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards21 of 45
22. Congratulations to @gpbmadeit for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series” #ImageAwards22 of 45
23. Congratulations to @Tvonetv’s Unsung for winning “Outstanding News/Information Series or Special!” #ImageAwards23 of 45
24. Congratulations to @pswordwoman for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry!” #ImageAwards24 of 45
25. Congratulations to @lipsyncbattle for winning “Outstanding Variety/Game Show!” #ImageAwards25 of 45
26. Congratulations to Greenleaf Soundtrack for winning “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album!” #ImageAwards26 of 45
27. Congratulations to Janine Barrois for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards27 of 45
28. Congratulations to Stephanie Powell Watts for winning “Outstanding Literary Debut”28 of 45
29. Congratulations to @llcoolj for winning “Outstanding Host in a Reality/Game Show Competition”! #ImageAwards29 of 45
30. Congratulations to ‘The Annotated African American Folk Tales’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work -Fiction” #ImageAwards30 of 45
31. Congratulations to Anton Cropper of @blackishabc for winning “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards31 of 45
32. Congratulations to @TiffanyHaddish for winning “Outstanding Character VoiceOver Performance!” #ImageAwards32 of 45
33. Congratulations to @stepthemovie for winning “Outstanding Documentary - Film!” #ImageAwards33 of 45
34. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Song - Traditional!” #ImageAwards34 of 45
35. Congratulations to @IdrisElba for winning “Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series!” #ImageAwards35 of 45
36. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album!”36 of 45
37. Congratulations to ‘Clayton Byrd Goes Underground’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens!” #ImageAwards37 of 45
38. Congratulations to Abdul Williams of @NewEditionBET for winning “Outstanding Writing in a TV Film!” #ImageAwards38 of 45
39. Congratulations to ‘The Awakened Woman’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional!” #ImageAwards39 of 45
40. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Male Artist!” #ImageAwards40 of 45
41. Congratulations to ‘Defining Moments in Black History’ for winning “Outstanding Literary - Non-Fiction!” #ImageAwards41 of 45
42. Congratulations to ‘Becoming Ms. Burton’ for winning “Outstanding Literary -Biography/Autobiography!” #ImageAwards42 of 45
43. Congratulations to @kendricklamar for winning “Outstanding Album!” #ImageAwards43 of 45
44. Congratulations to @QueenLatifah for winning “Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie/Limited Series!” #ImageAwards44 of 45
45. Congratulations to @kendricklamar & @badgalriri for winning “Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration!” #ImageAwards45 of 45
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner
1. NIATIA 'LIL' MAMA' KIRKLANDSource:Getty 1 of 34
4. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 4 of 34
6. JUSSIE SMOLLETTSource:Getty 6 of 34
8. MARSAI MARTINSource:Getty 8 of 34
10. LONI LOVESource:Getty 10 of 34
13. AISHA HINDSSource:Getty 13 of 34
15. TAMARA MOWRY-HOUSLEYSource:Getty 15 of 34
17. DEWANDA WISESource:Getty 17 of 34
19. TICHINA ARNOLDSource:Getty 19 of 34
21. STERLING K. BROWN AND RYAN MICHELLE BATHESource:Getty 21 of 34
22. SUSAN KELECHI WATSONSource:Getty 22 of 34
24. ROLAND MARTINSource:Getty 24 of 34
25. JAY ELLISSource:Getty 25 of 34
27. YVETTE NICOLE BROWNSource:Getty 27 of 34
29. TESSA THOMPSONSource:Getty 29 of 34
31. JAYLEN BARRONSource:Getty 31 of 34
33. YVONNE ORJISource:Getty 33 of 34
