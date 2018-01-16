Photos
49th Annual NAACP Image Awards [PHOTOS]

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

48th NAACP Image Awards - Backstage and Audience

2018 NAACP Image Awards Winners

49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner was held on Sunday evening in Pasadena, California. Black Hollywood stepped out and showed out in style with sparkling dresses, power pantsuits, dapper tuxes and more. Don't miss all the style straight from the red carpet. Tell us which looks are your favorites!

 

