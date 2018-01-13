Paris Jackson Robbed By Hitchhikers

Sometimes doing a good deed for strangers can get you intro trouble, especially if you’re a celebrity. This is a lesson that Paris Jackson had to learn the hard way.
The daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson thought she was being nice on Thursday when she offered a group of hitchhikers in L.A. a ride across the city, but instead of receiving gratitude, she got robbed!
The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share her horrific account.
“So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers and one girl was pretty f—- up,” Jackson said. “I mean I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her and stopping by a f—ing fast food place to get them dinner.”
She continued by saying, “This bitch f—ing stole my debit card dude,” Jackson said. “I gave you guys a f—ing ride across L.A. and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I’m not a part of Uber and you steal my s—, dude? What the f—!”
As PEOPLE pointed out, Paris really loves to volunteer her time, influence and money toward good causes and organizations she cares about.
In October, she handed out supplies to families in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the island leaving it without power, food and running water.
“I made friends today. Feels good to be with beings of light on that mutual frequency. What incredible little bundles of joy,” Jackson wrote in a social media post.
We commend Paris for her big heart and we are so glad that she wasn’t hurt, but she could have been killed. Hopefully, she learns her lesson and NEVER picks up a hitchhiker again! There are plenty of ways to give back without your life at risk.
Would you ever offer a hitchhiker a ride?
