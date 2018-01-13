Paris Jackson Robbed By Hitchhikers

Sometimes doing a good deed for strangers can get you intro trouble, especially if you’re a celebrity. This is a lesson that Paris Jackson had to learn the hard way.

Follow @TheRSMS

The daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson thought she was being nice on Thursday when she offered a group of hitchhikers in L.A. a ride across the city, but instead of receiving gratitude, she got robbed!

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share her horrific account.

“So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers and one girl was pretty f—- up,” Jackson said. “I mean I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her and stopping by a f—ing fast food place to get them dinner.”

She continued by saying, “This bitch f—ing stole my debit card dude,” Jackson said. “I gave you guys a f—ing ride across L.A. and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I’m not a part of Uber and you steal my s—, dude? What the f—!”

#parisjackson A post shared by @ prince.paris.bigi on Jan 12, 2018 at 11:54am PST

As PEOPLE pointed out, Paris really loves to volunteer her time, influence and money toward good causes and organizations she cares about.

In October, she handed out supplies to families in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the island leaving it without power, food and running water.

“I made friends today. Feels good to be with beings of light on that mutual frequency. What incredible little bundles of joy,” Jackson wrote in a social media post.

We commend Paris for her big heart and we are so glad that she wasn’t hurt, but she could have been killed. Hopefully, she learns her lesson and NEVER picks up a hitchhiker again! There are plenty of ways to give back without your life at risk.

Would you ever offer a hitchhiker a ride?

The Latest:

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years 51 photos Launch gallery Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years 1. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! Source:Getty 1 of 51 2. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! Source:Getty 2 of 51 3. Janet Jackson! Source:Getty 3 of 51 4. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 4 of 51 5. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 5 of 51 6. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 6 of 51 7. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 7 of 51 8. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 8 of 51 9. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 9 of 51 10. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 10 of 51 11. Janet Jackson & Mr T Source:Getty 11 of 51 12. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 12 of 51 13. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 13 of 51 14. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 14 of 51 15. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 15 of 51 16. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson Source:Getty 16 of 51 17. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 17 of 51 18. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 18 of 51 19. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 19 of 51 20. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 20 of 51 21. Janet Jackson & Angela Bassett Source:Getty 21 of 51 22. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 22 of 51 23. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson Source:Getty 23 of 51 24. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 24 of 51 25. Janet Jackson & Eddie Murphy In "The Nutty Professor" Source:Getty 25 of 51 26. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 26 of 51 27. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 27 of 51 28. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 28 of 51 29. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 29 of 51 30. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 30 of 51 31. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 31 of 51 32. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 32 of 51 33. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 33 of 51 34. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 34 of 51 35. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 35 of 51 36. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 36 of 51 37. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 37 of 51 38. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 38 of 51 39. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 39 of 51 40. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 40 of 51 41. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 41 of 51 42. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 42 of 51 43. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 43 of 51 44. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 44 of 51 45. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 45 of 51 46. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson Source:Getty 46 of 51 47. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 47 of 51 48. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 48 of 51 49. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 49 of 51 50. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 50 of 51 51. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 51 of 51 Skip ad Continue reading Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

RELATED NEWS:

Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against White Supremacy During Moving VMA’s Speech

Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’

Wendy Williams Criticized Paris Jackson For Identifying As Black