Youth Basketball Team Gets Banned For Wearing Offensive “Coon” Jerseys

Lord…folks keep trying to undermine our important movements with their nonsense.

Follow @TheRSMS

Enter: A Cincinnati youth basketball team that got banned for doing the absolute most for doing the absolute least.

According to Cincinnati.com, jerseys worn by a local Ohio recreational youth basketball team were called out as racist and sexist Sunday by parents, leading to an early end to the team’s season. This was three weeks after the Kings Mills team from West Clermont debuted its problematic shirts.

They read “Wet Dream Team,” “Coon” and “Knee Grow.”

Cincinnati youth basketball league rocked by "Knee Grow" & "Coon" jerseys worn by 'Wet Dream Team' https://t.co/6gCFC16Ibs pic.twitter.com/cHLJZnjh7e — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 9, 2018

Yeah, they tried it.

Clearly, there were plenty of folks that were not here for any of this.

“There is enough hate, bullying, and aggressive behavior in the world that these kids, parents, and schools shouldn’t have to deal with bigotry and lewd innuendos on jerseys and in team names in a school district-represented recreational basketball league,” West Clermont team parent Tony Rue wrote in a much-commented-upon Facebook post.

He added: “This isn’t a typo, this isn’t a mistake, these are ideas that were thought of, discussed, agreed upon by adults and kids alike, printed on uniforms…and no one thought this was a bad idea or inappropriate?”

Apparently no one cared.

Rue was clear: “It was so blatant that it had to be fake. Sadly it wasn’t.”

Of course the spokesperson for the school district Dawn Gould, couldn’t say much about their plans to punish the children responsible, but did have this to say about the incident:

“Today we became aware of inappropriate conduct from a team of students participating in a recreational basketball league that is not affiliated with the Kings Local School District. This team has been restricted from any further use of district facilities. Kings Local Schools strongly condemns any type of hateful and racist commentary. This behavior is in no way welcome or tolerated in our schools and community.”

In addition, Charrise Middleton, the coordinator for Kings Rec Basketball 7-12, told FOX19 NOW:

“When I learned of the uniform infractions last night the team involved was immediately removed from the league and will not be returning to play this season. Kings Rec Basketball for grades 7-12 does not in any way support or condone the uniform infractions that occurred. We strictly follow and support the rules set out by CPYBL and fully support their decision to remove the team from play as well.”

Uh…but no one knew these jerseys were made? What about the coaches? Who paid for them? STOP IT!

“We sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by the jerseys. We offered to cover them up or change, however the league saw fit to remove us and we have accepted that decision,” Middleton said on behalf of the team’s coaches.

Try again. Unacceptable!

The Latest:

RELATED NEWS:

Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

#BlackExcellence: Colin Kaepernick Wins Sports Illustrated ‘Muhammad Ali Legacy Award’

#MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Will Kick Off New Year’s Eve Countdown In Times Square