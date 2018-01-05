RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Rickey Smiley Serenades With “Young & The Restless” Theme Song! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 3 hours ago
17 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley is a man of many talents, including the piano! In this funny clip, he serenades us with the theme to the popular soap opera, “The Young & The Restless.” Check out this exclusive video to hear him take you back to the daytime television of your youth, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hops On Piano & Joins Asleep At The Wheel Onstage! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows Off His Piano Playing Skills For The Ladies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Jams Out To Beyonce’s Key Changes In “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Serenades With “Young & The Restless” Theme Song! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show