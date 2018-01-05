RSMS Videos
Why Atlanta Won’t Make It Past The Rams To The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rock-T

Posted 3 hours ago
Rock-T‘s got your NFL picks! Kansas City vs. Tennessee, Buffalo vs. Jacksonville, Carolina vs. New Orleans, and, of course, Atlanta vs. The Rams. After last year, it would be amazing to see Atlanta end up back in the Super Bowl.

But according to Rock-T, that probably won’t happen.Check out this exclusive video to hear why in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

