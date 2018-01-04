Entertainment News
“Bright” Sequel Confirmed On Netflix [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

'Bright' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

The movie “Bright” took Netflix by storm and fans really enjoyed it. The action packed movie features Will Smith and Joel Edgerton and was created by David Ayer. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ayer will be making a sequel.

The movie is based upon fantasy where Smith and Edgerton are LAPD officers. “Bright” was released on December 22nd last year and fans loved it. Netflix mentioned that this movie was one of the highest watched films ever on their program.

Critics believed that the film was terrible, but fans want more. Smith said, “I love how bizarre it is. I’ve been saying it’s Training Day — a gritty L.A. cop drama, the darkness and handheld grittiness — meets Lord of the Rings. There’s orcs and fairies and elves, mean-ass elves.” We look forward to see how the sequel is.

