51 reads Leave a comment
In September, Swizz Beatz was the target of a lawsuit accusing him of some fraudulent activity in regards to luxury cars. But since Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are joined as one, Swizz isn’t the only one whose good name is being sullied by a lawsuit. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Women Should Stop Hating On Alicia Keys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Alicia Keys Talks About Falling In Love With Swizz Beatz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Have People Shunned Alicia Keys? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Is Selling “Squppies,” & It’s Weirder Than You Think [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can Alicia Keys Keep Her Name Out Of Swizz Beatz’s Fraud Drama? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Solar Princess Sings New Years Song “For The Whole World” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Waka Flocka Flame & Gucci Mane Fell Out
- How Mike Tyson Is Cashing In On Cali’s New Marijuana Legislation [EXCLUSIVE]
- Another Arrest Made In Bonfire Beating Of Two Black Teens [VIDEO]
- Don Lemon Brings In The New Year With A Kiss From His Boyfriend [VIDEO]
- Young M.A Reveals New Body [PHOTO]
- Spirit’s Ground Rules For Looking For Love In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Everybody Loves Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]
Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music
10 photos Launch gallery
Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours