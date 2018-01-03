Nick Cannon Defends Working With Chris Brown On Film [VIDEO]

Nick Cannon is never afraid to share how he feels or what’s on his chest. Last year it was announced that Cannon would work with Chris Brown on his film “She Ball.” According to The Maven, some didn’t think it was the right move for Canon because of Brown’s past, but in a video he defended him.

Cannon said, “What about Sean Penn? Do they ever hate on his past and the movies he do? It’s definitely a double standard. They want to turn a black man into a monster anytime they can.” The cast of this movie also features Evan Ross, Cedric The Entertainer and more.

The film just wrapped up and DC Young Fly posted about it on Instagram. He said, “Thats a wrap 🎬 my nigga @nickcannon preciate everything you do for me bro from tv tours to now movies !! #SheBall is gon be hilarious 😂😂🔥💯💯 #3rdMovieThisYear #WeWorking#NoDaysOff.” There is no word on when the film will be released, but we look forward to it.

