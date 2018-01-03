Will Smith Makes Us Swoon With Anniversary Post Dedicated To Jada Pinkett-Smith [PHOTO]

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have given many of us #Blacklovegoals. On New Year’s Eve’s, Will dedicated a beautiful post to Jada because they were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. According to Essence, Smith is new to Instagram and found a way to make our hearts swoon with his message.

Smith said, “20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since. . Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be. . I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities. . I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom. . Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.” He not only shared lessons, but also how much of an amazing wife she is.

He also gave us gems that we could all use in our own relationships. The post received over 1 million likes and over 32,000 comments. Happy Anniversary to the Smith’s, we wish you many more years together.

