Changes President Trump Is Making Just Because He Hates The American People [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
Trump has been spending his presidency bringing pain and suffering to as many Americans as possible. A few months ago, he suspended the DACA program, which keeps families of immigrants together by preventing deportation for those who were brought here as children.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K’s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

