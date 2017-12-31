Chance The Rapper Has A Movie Idea Involving Donald Trump And An iPod

Chance The Rapper came up with an entire plot for a movie involving Donald Trump and an iPod, then shared it with his followers on Twitter. Take a look at the movie’s premise and let us know if you would watch.

President Trump gets an old Ipod for christmas — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 29, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But not only is it his first Ipod, he’s actually never listened to music before in his life. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 29, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And like A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life or What Women Want this Ipod drastically changes how President Trump sees the world — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 29, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bam. It’s officially a movie. Also I got an idea just like this but for like… a racist police officer. Because I believe if we can humanize Blacks through orcs in #BrightMovie we can humanize just about anyone. Im done with this app for the day. But most likely not. https://t.co/7I9fzG0RJG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 29, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you weren’t a fan of the idea, don’t worry. Chance isn’t serious.

I was just joking im not making either movie. I was just checking to see how yall felt about it. It was just jokes. Dont go make that movie. It would be dangerous. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 29, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

