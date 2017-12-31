Chance The Rapper Has A Movie Idea Involving Donald Trump And An iPod

16 reads Leave a comment
Chance The Rapper came up with an entire plot for a movie involving Donald Trump and an iPod, then shared it with his followers on Twitter. Take a look at the movie’s premise and let us know if you would watch.
If you weren’t a fan of the idea, don’t worry. Chance isn’t serious.
