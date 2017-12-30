Is Luenell Getting Sued By Harvey Weinstein?

Your browser does not support iframes.

When you think of comedian and actress Luenell, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? The voice, the nails, and the outspokenness! And this time around, she’s has a lot to say about millennials.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I do have a lot of comments on these millennials especially these social media entertainers because I hesitate to call them a comic,” expressed Luenell. “It takes work and dedication and research and all that to really be a comic. That’s why I take issue with a 30-second post on Instagram making you a comic. I got an issue with that and I ain’t silent about it.”

But Luenell really wanted to break some serious news to us that nobody was expecting.

“Of course, the sexual harassment going on. I want to be the one to break the story here on the Tom Joyner Morning Show,” said Luenell. “I Luenell you know will be facing charges coming up soon by the one and only Harvey Weinstein who had promised to give me a show if I would stop fondling his genitalia.”

Luenell always has something funny to say! Be sure to catch her at the Arlington Improv December 29-31.

The Latest: