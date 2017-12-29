Are Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting?

Time to start planning the shower? Has one of our favorite couples just announced they are expecting? Major congrats seem to be in order for Remy Ma and Papoose who announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child!

The couple of been very transparent on reality show “Love & Hip Hop” about their struggles to conceive and even talked about using IVF. No word on if IVF was needed but who cares as long as they have a happy healthy baby! Remy Ma and Papoose have been married since 2008 and this will be the couples first child together. Congrats to The Mackies #BlackLove!

