Are Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting?

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting?

After fertility issues the couple are excited to announce they are expecting a baby!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 5 hours ago
9.14K reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Time to start planning the shower? Has one of our favorite couples just announced they are expecting? Major congrats seem to be in order for Remy Ma and Papoose who announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

🙏🏿 #blacklove How we started our day!

A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on

RELATED: How Remy Ma Dismissed Azealia Banks’ Disrespect [EXCLUSIVE]

The couple of been very transparent on reality show “Love & Hip Hop” about their struggles to conceive and even talked about using IVF. No word on if IVF was needed but who cares as long as they have a happy healthy baby!  Remy Ma and Papoose have been married since 2008 and this will be the couples first child together.  Congrats to The Mackies #BlackLove!

The Latest:

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

6 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

Continue reading Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

 

papoose , Remy Ma

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show