Lauren London Spills The Tea On “ATL” Sequel

In an interview with Complex, actress Lauren London revealed that a sequel to the iconic movie ATL is in the works.

According to The Source, she explains that there’s a part two that depicts her characters life in a rising acting career. She played New New alongside rapper T.I. who played Rashad the man she’s romantically interested in. The film shines a light on the growing Hip Hop culture in the city of Atlanta.

Not much is known about the workings of the film, in fact, London herself doesn’t know much but for sure knows that work is being done.

She commented, “I know that they are working on it, and I know that this is something that they are trying to push forward.” She also said that T.I. would be the one with the most information on what’s going down with the film.

