Is Vince McMahon Trying To Buy The Panthers? [VIDEO]

A couple weeks ago Jerry Richardson announced he would be selling the Panthers. That weekend Diddy as well as Colin Kaepernick talked about purchasing the Carolina Panthers. He even tweeted, “I want in on the ownership group.”

According to BET, Kaepernick and Diddy have some competition. WWE owner/CEO Vince McMahon reportedly wants to purchase the Panthers. WWE announcer, Jonathan Coachman said, “Where’s [McMahon’s] home base? Do you know? He’s got a restaurant in North Carolina. Hell, [McMahon’s son-in-law] Triple H’s bachelor party was in Raleigh, North Carolina.”

Coachman then talked about his thoughts on what Diddy should do. He said, “All this came down the last couple of days that P. Diddy is trying to get together a group, but yet the old crotchety owners wouldn’t want P. Diddy and his crew in there, which I think would be a mistake by the owners. But Vince has legitimate money, he’s a billionaire, he could come up with the funds and he’s also at the age where other owners would respect that.” We will have to watch and see what happens with the Panthers.

