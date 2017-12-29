Boosie Says He Got Butterflies The First Time He Heard Himself On The Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lousiana’s own legendary Boosie went down memory lane to tell the story of hearing a song of his on the radio for the first time. It was the year 2000, and the song was something he created with Cee-Lo Green. He talks about getting butterflies unlike anything he had ever felt before, and running to turn up the radio.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out this exclusive video to hear Boosie’s story in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Boosie Badazz’s Brother Really Betrayed Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cee-Lo Green Talks About His Past In The Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Cee-Lo Green On The First Time He Sang For Someone Else [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS] 1. It’s @webbietrill with @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig Ballin Against Diabetes basketball game. #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetes Source:Instagram 1 of 21 2. It’s @webbietrill with @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig Ballin Against Diabetes basketball game. #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetes Source:Instagram 2 of 21 3. With a dunk over @officialboosieig he won the Slam Dunk contest!! #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #slamdunkcontest Source:Instagram 3 of 21 4. With a dunk over @officialboosieig he won the Slam Dunk contest!! #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #slamdunkcontest Source:Instagram 4 of 21 5. @officialboosieig clowning around with @jazzeradiochica #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetes Source:Instagram 5 of 21 6. @officialboosieig clowning around with @jazzeradiochica #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetes Source:Instagram 6 of 21 7. The celebrities are out for a good cause! It’s @officialboosieig @six3music @hoodfamegoyayo #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #Dorrough #goyayo Source:Instagram 7 of 21 8. The celebrities are out for a good cause! It’s @officialboosieig @six3music @hoodfamegoyayo #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #Dorrough #goyayo Source:Instagram 8 of 21 9. It’s @colonelloud and @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #colonelloud Source:Instagram 9 of 21 10. A few more pictures from @officialboosieig #ballinagainstdiabetes basketball game hosted by @jazzeradiochica @six3music @dallasgpm @webbietrill #Dorrough #boosie #diabetes Source:Instagram 10 of 21 11. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Source:Instagram 11 of 21 12. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Source:Instagram 12 of 21 13. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Source:Instagram 13 of 21 14. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmedia Source:Instagram 14 of 21 15. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmedia Source:Instagram 15 of 21 16. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmedia Source:Instagram 16 of 21 17. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmedia Source:Instagram 17 of 21 18. me & @vedaloca had to let them know #youngdolph had arrived! #GasMonkeyLive #WeKruzin #PiscapoEnt #WeKruzin @ #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #webbie #yellabeezy #TickledPinkEP #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders Source:Instagram 18 of 21 19. You know the words! #trillent #webbie #boosiebadazz #PiscapoEnt #legnamediagroup #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #youngdolph #webbie #yellabeezy @vedaloca #TickledPinkEP #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas Source:Instagram 19 of 21 20. Cut it! #GasMonkeyLive #youngdolph @vedaloca #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #webbie #yellabeezy #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas Source:Instagram 20 of 21 21. #yellabeezy just hit the stage at #GasMonkeyLive! #WeKruzin #boosiebadazz #youngdolph @vedaloca #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #webbie #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas #oakcliff Source:Instagram 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Boosie Says He Got Butterflies The First Time He Heard Himself On The Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]