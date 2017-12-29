RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Boosie Says He Got Butterflies The First Time He Heard Himself On The Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
63 reads
Leave a comment

Lousiana’s own legendary Boosie went down memory lane to tell the story of hearing a song of his on the radio for the first time. It was the year 2000, and the song was something he created with Cee-Lo Green. He talks about getting butterflies unlike anything he had ever felt before, and running to turn up the radio.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this exclusive video to hear Boosie’s story in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Boosie Badazz’s Brother Really Betrayed Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Cee-Lo Green Talks About His Past In The Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Cee-Lo Green On The First Time He Sang For Someone Else [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Boosie Says He Got Butterflies The First Time He Heard Himself On The Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]

Boosie

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show