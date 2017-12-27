CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To Defend His Blood Pressure [VIDEO]

Paris Dennard has had a hard time on television in 2017. Everyone from Keith Boykin to Cornel West to A. Scott Bolden have dragged him all over CNN. Mr. Dennard might need a vacation, especially considering the reaction he had when Michael Nutter, the former mayor of Philly, mentioned his blood pressure.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Earlier today, Dennard appeared on CNN to discuss Trump’s dossier. Like usual, Paris defended Trump and demanded we acknowledge the so-called good things he has done, not the Russia investigation. When Pamela Brown, who was hosting the segment, asked Nutter if he agreed with Dennard that leaked texts, which showed “political bias and donations to political parties” is tainting the investigation, Nutter replied with, “No. Other than his blood pressure being up this morning, that’s straight out of the usual talking points.” Well, Paris nearly exploded on camera. His blood pressure is sacred ground, damn it! Watch the hilarious moment below:

Well, you got to give Paris a bit of a break — your blood pressure would also be high if you were that deep in the sunken place.

The Latest:

Famous, Black, & Republican 16 photos Launch gallery Famous, Black, & Republican 1. Donnie McClurkin is a registered Republican. Source:PR 1 of 16 2. Condoleezza Rice is a registered Republican. Source:PR 2 of 16 3. Colin Powell served as U.S. Secretary of State under President George W. Bush. Source:PR 3 of 16 4. Stacey Dash supported Mitt Romney. Source:YouTube Screenshot 4 of 16 5. Zora Neale Hurston was a supporter of the Republican Party for much of her life. Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. 50 Cent is a registered Republican. Source:PR 6 of 16 7. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a registered Republican. Source:The Rock Instagram 7 of 16 8. “Divorce Court” judge, Lynn Toler, is Black and Republican. Source:PR 8 of 16 9. Jimmie “JJ” Walker is a registered Republican. Source:PR 9 of 16 10. Sheryl Underwood is a registered Republican. Source:PR 10 of 16 11. Don King is a registered Republican. Source:PR 11 of 16 12. Karl Malone is a registered Republican. Source:PR 12 of 16 13. Bishop T.D. Jakes is a registered Republican. Source:AP 13 of 16 14. Joseph C. Phillips is a registered Republican. Source:Screenshot 14 of 16 15. Wilt Chamberlain is a registered Republican. Source:AP 15 of 16 16. Greg Anthony supports Mitt Romney. Source:PR 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To Defend His Blood Pressure [VIDEO] Famous, Black, & Republican

SOURCE: YouTube

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters