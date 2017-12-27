Entertainment News
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Twins

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias recently welcomed twins, but no one even knew she was pregnant. According to TMZ, sources reveal that Kournikova gave birth to a boy and girl. The twins names are Nicholas and Lucy.

Kournikova hasn’t been in the spotlight for quite some time and was able to keep a pregnancy a secret. The two have allegedly been dating since 2001 and marriage rumors have always circulated. Neither have confirmed, but congrats on the babies.

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen actual pictures of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twin Rumi and Sir Carter. Remember, back in July, Queen Bey broke the Internet with her pregnancy reveal photo on Instagram. Well now, some paparazzi pics are surfacing online of the Carters on vacation in Miami and it’s pretty clear that these two bundle of joys are absolutely adorable! And of course, Twitter lost its collective mind. Here are the best reaction tweets.

