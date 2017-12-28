Is Terrell Owens Being Blackballed By The NFL? [VIDEO]

Terrell Owens played in the NFL for years before starting his career as a broadcaster. TMZ recently spoke with Owens and he talked about why his NFL career ended and Colin Kaepernick. He talked about how politics is keeping them both from playing.

Owens said, “What’s stopping Colin Kaepernick from being in the league? You trying to tell me he can’t play in the league right now?” Owens has been saying for years he’s wanted to comeback, but didn’t want to give him an opportunity. He said, “I appreciate the years that I played. Now, life goes on.”

