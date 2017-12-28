Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Terrell Owens Being Blackballed By The NFL? [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 10 hours ago
1.28K reads
Leave a comment
The First Annual Philly Sports Roast

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Terrell Owens played in the NFL for years before starting his career as a broadcaster. TMZ recently spoke with Owens and he talked about why his NFL career ended and Colin Kaepernick. He talked about how politics is keeping them both from playing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Owens said, “What’s stopping Colin Kaepernick from being in the league? You trying to tell me he can’t play in the league right now?” Owens has been saying for years he’s wanted to comeback, but didn’t want to give him an opportunity. He said, “I appreciate the years that I played. Now, life goes on.”

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Wins Muhammad Ali Award

RELATED: How Colin Kaepernick Remains An Inspiration Off The Field [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GQ” Names Colin Kaepernick Citizen Of The Year

The Latest:

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Is Terrell Owens Being Blackballed By The NFL? [VIDEO]

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

Colin Kaepernick , Terrell Owens

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show