Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her Body In Extreme Tattoo Removal

Mel B recently took ink removal to a whole other level. The former Spice Girl cut out of a chunk out of one of her tats that spelled out her ex-husband’s name.

According to PEOPLE, the body art was a tribute to Stephen Belafonte, and had the words, “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart” tattooed down her side. Apparently, she had a surgeon perform the cutting, who finished off the job with 13 stitches.

Ouch!

Mel B severs off flesh to remove tattoo of her ex-husband, Stephen Belfonte’s name https://t.co/Rc5opfnNDk pic.twitter.com/RjP1G8l8KT — TopNaija.ng (@topnaija) December 13, 2017

Brown will now need a laser to minimize the incision scar.

It’s not a secret that Mel and Stephen had a tumultuous marriage. The America’s Got Talent judge claims that over the ten years they were together, she was abused, drugged and forced into a sexual relationship with their nanny.

“I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship,” Brown said.

“Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.”

Mel B Literally Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her Body in Extreme Tattoo Removal [Photos] https://t.co/0IpI2eiPhh via @lovebscott — B. Scott (@lovebscott) December 24, 2017

A judge finalized their divorce on December 15 some 8 months after Mel B filed the papers. The two will share custody of their 6-year-old daughter Madison and split the profits from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

We hope now that Mel can finally feel free of that man!

