Why LisaRaye Is Not Here For The Word “Gold Digger” [VIDEO]

Kanye West made a lot of money off of his song “Gold Digger.” In the song he talks about the woman only being there for him because he has money and how she wouldn’t be with anyone broke. According to Hip Hop Lately, actress LisaRaye recently spoke out about the word “Gold Digger.”
She said, “Let’s define what a real gold digger is. Because that’s pissing me off. It only happens to [black women]. You better teach your little girl to go after somebody that got something. And make sure when she brings something to the table that he has something to bring to the table as well. Because I bought the table.” In the video she even talks about feeling a sense of power since you have money.
Raye believes that dating should be based upon what both people can bring to the table. She also feels that the word being associated to Black women shouldn’t happen. What are your thoughts on what Lisa Raye said?
