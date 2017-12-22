Classmates In College Find Out They Are Biological Brothers [PHOTO]

Imagine going to class and finding out you had a biological sibling in it. That’s exactly what happened to Kieron Graham and Vincent Ghant. According to Black Voices, the two are juniors at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and majoring in political science.

Received my DNA results today. Not very many surprises, but still very cool nonetheless! I reached out to a second cousin of mine and we have begun conversing. I’m ecstatic because I’ve never met or talked to anyone I’m biologically related to. Here’s to new adventures! pic.twitter.com/7ub4eUvEVn — kieron (@kc_graham) December 12, 2017

Their mother, Shawn Ghant was experiencing a touch time in her life and put Graham up for adoption when he was 3 months old. She said, “At the time I felt like I could not give him what he needed.” Ghant recalls asking his mother about it. He said, “I asked my mother about him throughout my life, but the pain was so heavy on her that it was hard for her to drum up the words to explain it to me. So it just got to the point where I was, like, I’ll just wait for her when she’s ready.”

y’all I just found my birth brother. I don’t know what to think. I’m about to go meet him. Turns out we go to the same college and have the same major. I can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/9xbQ9jx3hE — kieron (@kc_graham) December 12, 2017

Update: I met his wife, mother in law and my freaking beautiful niece I never knew existed. What an amazing night. pic.twitter.com/tEkHkau6QU — kieron (@kc_graham) December 13, 2017

Graham had known some of the first names of his family members and recently used the ancestry DNA kit. Graham found his brother on Facebook and it was instantly a connection. They shared their story on Twitter and it was so heartwarming. We hope they can spend Christmas and more holidays together.

