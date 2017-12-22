Classmates In College Find Out They Are Biological Brothers [PHOTO]

Imagine going to class and finding out you had a biological sibling in it. That’s exactly what happened to Kieron Graham and Vincent Ghant. According to Black Voices, the two are juniors at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and majoring in political science.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Their mother, Shawn Ghant was experiencing a touch time in her life and put Graham up for adoption when he was 3 months old. She said, “At the time I felt like I could not give him what he needed.” Ghant recalls asking his mother about it. He said, “I asked my mother about him throughout my life, but the pain was so heavy on her that it was hard for her to drum up the words to explain it to me. So it just got to the point where I was, like, I’ll just wait for her when she’s ready.”
Graham had known some of the first names of his family members and recently used the ancestry DNA kit. Graham found his brother on Facebook and it was instantly a connection. They shared their story on Twitter and it was so heartwarming. We hope they can spend Christmas and more holidays together.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Embrace Family That Isn’t Blood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Teacher Adopts Her 16-Year-Old Student
RELATED: Hill Harper Opens Up About Adopting His Son
The Latest:
- Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About Domestic Abuse
- The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite For 25th Anniversary!
- Tamera Reminisces About The First Time She Met Jay-Z & Gets Dragged By The Beyhive [VIDEO]
- Lee Daniels Posts Instagram Video About Jussie Smollett And ‘Empire’ Morale