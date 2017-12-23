Pregnant Missouri Woman Finishes Final Exam While In Labor [PHOTO]

It is the end of the semester and students are finishing up their final exams. According to KCTV 5, for one soon-to-be mom she had to finish her final exams while in labor. A photo of, Nayzia Thomas is now going viral about it showed her in the hospital bed finishing her tests.
Thomas is a student at Johnson County Community College Kansas City and she’s studying psychology. She was determined to finish her final projects before giving birth to her baby boy. She said, “I (thought) before all of this gets crazy, let me hurry up and finish this final.”
The picture her mother took has received over 130,000 likes and more than 27,000 shares on Twitter. The caption said, “My mom took this pic and it’s the perfect explanation of my life. Yes, I’m about to have a baby, but final SZN ain’t over yet.” Thomas gave birth to her son, Anthony Johnson and has completed the semester with a 3.5 GPA.
