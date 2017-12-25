3 Dallas Cowboys Get Baptized [VIDEO]

A video is surfacing of three Dallas Cowboys players getting baptized while at their practice facility. According to SportsDay, the video has been viewed almost 2 million times. It was posted by their chaplain, Johnathan Evans on social media.

Players from the team meet with Evans each week for Bible study or to talk about faith and their life struggles. Anthony Hitchens, Kavon Fraizer as well as Justin March-Lillard were all baptized. Fraizer said, “We all decided we wanted to get baptized again. I got baptized when I was younger. My mom made me get baptized when I was [3 years old]. I was always a believer but this is the first time that I really took it serious, or took God serious, and started fully trusting Him on and off the field with every situation.”

Fraizer mentioned that Bible study with Evans played a major role in getting baptized again. Hitchens also loves the fact that Evans has helped him build a better relationship with God. Fraizer mentioned, “It’s definitely a platform we can use to lift up His name. It’s good it’s blowing up. It’s getting His name out to a lot more people who may not be believers. It’s good that everybody is seeing it and it’s going viral.” God bless these young men.

