3 Dallas Cowboys Get Baptized [VIDEO]

A video is surfacing of three Dallas Cowboys players getting baptized while at their practice facility. According to SportsDay, the video has been viewed almost 2 million times. It was posted by their chaplain, Johnathan Evans on social media.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Players from the team meet with Evans each week for Bible study or to talk about faith and their life struggles. Anthony Hitchens, Kavon Fraizer as well as Justin March-Lillard were all baptized. Fraizer said, “We all decided we wanted to get baptized again. I got baptized when I was younger. My mom made me get baptized when I was [3 years old]. I was always a believer but this is the first time that I really took it serious, or took God serious, and started fully trusting Him on and off the field with every situation.”
Fraizer mentioned that Bible study with Evans played a major role in getting baptized again. Hitchens also loves the fact that Evans has helped him build a better relationship with God. Fraizer mentioned, “It’s definitely a platform we can use to lift up His name. It’s good it’s blowing up. It’s getting His name out to a lot more people who may not be believers. It’s good that everybody is seeing it and it’s going viral.” God bless these young men.
The Latest:
- Woman Blames Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee For Her United Flight Being Canceled
- Why The Drug Death Rate For Blacks Outpaces Other Races
- Will Smith Hilariously Documents His Family’s Christmas Eve [PHOTOS]
- A 97-Year-Old Black Veteran Faces Eviction For The New Year
NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice
NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice
1. Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars1 of 13
2. Houston Texans v New England Patriots2 of 13
3. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts3 of 13
4. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts4 of 13
5. Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills5 of 13
6. Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers6 of 13
7. Houston Texans v New England Patriots7 of 13
8. Miami Dolphins v New York Jets8 of 13
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings9 of 13
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings10 of 13
11. Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills11 of 13
12. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions12 of 13
13. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions13 of 13
RELATED: Black Single Mother Overcomes Breast Cancer, Creates $5M Beauty Brand
RELATED: Steve Harvey Shares Inspiring Message With Studio Audience And Didn’t Know The Cameras Were On [VIDEO]
RELATED: Adorable Kids Playfully Fight Over Baby Jesus In Nativity Play [VIDEO]