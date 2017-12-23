RSMS Videos
Rickey Smiley’s Tips On Having Healthy Holidays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley

Posted December 23, 2017
You don’t need to wait until the new year to get started on those weight loss and health goals! You can go into the holiday festivities with a healthy attitude now. Rickey Smiley explains how you can make some little adjustments to approach your Christmas meals healthily, like drinking water, or going for a walk to burn off some of those calories.

Check out this exclusive video to hear about that and more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

