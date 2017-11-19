Black Woman Becomes New Orleans’ First Female Mayor

LaToya Cantrell won 60 percent of the vote against Desiree Charbonnet, who is also African American, on Saturday to become New Orleans’ first woman mayor, ABC News reported.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Almost 300 years, my friends, and New Orleans, we’re still making history,” Cantrell, a New Orleans City Councilmember, told a crowd of supporters after her victory was announced, according to The Times-Picayune. “Our history was two women making that runoff, and we both deserve to be proud of that.”

READ MORE: New Orleans Poised To Elect First Woman Mayor

Thank you. Thank you. WE did it!! I love you all. #yeswecantrell pic.twitter.com/xIgm7xbZnI — LaToya Cantrell (@LaToyaForNOLA) November 19, 2017

Cantrell and Charbonnet, a former municipal judge, topped a field of 18 candidates in October, which led to the runoff election. It was a convincing victory, in which the mayor-elect led Charbonnet in most of the polls prior to Saturday’s runoff election and was never behind in the vote count. Cantrell cross the finish line first despite Charbonnet attacking the City Councilwoman on an official audit of her spending while in office. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor is probing all City Council credit card spending that exceeded $400,000 over the past four years. For Cantrell, there are some unanswered questions about her international travel.

READ MORE: Here’s What Happens When Black Folks Turn Up At The Polls

Charbonnet conceded Saturday night in a speech to her supporters and called to congratulate Cantrell, The Times-Picayune reported. The former judge told the disappointed crowd that “we all do well” if Cantrell succeeds, adding that seeing New Orleans thrive is a goal that will require unity. Meanwhile, Cantrell told her supporters that both women “deserve to be proud” of their accomplishments in the historic election. Cantrell will replace term-limited Democratic Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who leaves the city in a better economic situation than his predecessor Mayor Ray Nagin, who’s severing a federal prison sentence for corruption.

The Latest:

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 44 photos Launch gallery 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss Source:Getty 1 of 44 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 44 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 44 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 44 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 44 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 44 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 44 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 44 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 44 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 44 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 44 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 44 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 44 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 44 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 44 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 44 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 44 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 44 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 44 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 44 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 44 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 44 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 44 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 44 25. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 25 of 44 26. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 26 of 44 27. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 27 of 44 28. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 28 of 44 29. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 29 of 44 30. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 30 of 44 31. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 31 of 44 32. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 32 of 44 33. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 33 of 44 34. Family Support Source:Getty 34 of 44 35. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 35 of 44 36. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 36 of 44 37. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 37 of 44 38. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 38 of 44 39. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 39 of 44 40. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 40 of 44 41. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 41 of 44 42. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 42 of 44 43. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 43 of 44 44. Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

SOURCE: ABC News, Times-Picayune

SEE ALSO:

6 Black Candidates Poised To Make History On Election Day 2017

Evidence Of Voter Suppression On Election Day Raises Concerns For 2018