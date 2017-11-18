Wendy Williams Criticizes Kenya Moore Over Her “Fake” Marriage

Wendy Williams is taking a dig at Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly, even though her own marriage is rumored to be rocky.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore told her co-stars that her marriage is in trouble because her husband is living in New York while she remains in Atlanta. She also revealed that Daly is a private person and doesn’t want his personal life invaded by the media and Bravo’s cameras.

Wendy took advantage of Moore’s emotional moment by criticizing the ‘RHOA’ star for not having a real marriage.

“You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn,” Williams stated. “If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed.”

Wendy Williams Tells Kenya Moore To ‘Shut Up’ After ‘RHOA’ Meltdown About Her Marriage (Video) (via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/FjfqeOagYq — TMZ (@TMZ) November 15, 2017

Williams doesn’t believe Moore is actually married and she thinks producers should kick Kenya off the show since she faking the funk and can’t handle the pressure.

Meanwhile, Radar reports that Wendy continues to deal with her own marital woes. Her husband, Kevin Hunter, was recently accused of cheating with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson.

Although Williams hasn’t commented on Kevin’s alleged infidelity, an insider claims that she’s going through an identity crisis in the wake of her husband’s affair.

Meanwhile, industry insiders continue to whisper that Williams and her husband are going to be milking this fake storyline about the fake mistress for a while because they have a lucrative deal with Daily Mail and it’s spinoff TV news show to continue this storyline at least until the beginning of next year.

Do you believe it or nah?

The Latest:

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons 18 photos Launch gallery "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons 1. Apollo, Phaedra, Kandi and Todd Source:Instagram 1 of 18 2. Phaedra and Apollo Source:Instagram 2 of 18 3. Kandi and Phaedra Source:Instagram 3 of 18 4. Greg, Nene and Porsha Source:Instagram 4 of 18 5. Porsha and Cynthia Source:Instagram 5 of 18 6. Porsha, Cynthia and Kenya Source:Instagram 6 of 18 7. Porsha Williams Source:Instagram 7 of 18 8. Kenya Moore Source:Instagram 8 of 18 9. Kandi and Todd Source:Instagram 9 of 18 10. Kandi and Mama Joyce Source:Instagram 10 of 18 11. Cast member NeNe Leakes. 11 of 18 12. Cast member Cynthia Bailey and husband, Peter Thomas (Photo: Retna) 12 of 18 13. Cast member Kim Zolciak. (Photo: Retna) 13 of 18 14. Phaedra Parks (left), Sheree Whitfield (right) and guest. (Photo: Retna) 14 of 18 15. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Sheree Whitfield. (Photo: Retna) 15 of 18 16. Cast member NeNe Leakes. (Photo: Retna) 16 of 18 17. Claudia Jordan- added season 7 17 of 18 18. Claudia Jordan- added season 7 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons

(Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)